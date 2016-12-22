Europe Searches for Berlin Truck Attack Suspect 

Three days after a truck slammed into a Christmas market in Berlin, authorities across Europe searched Thursday for the chief suspect in the attack, who German officials identified as a Tunisian man who was supposed to have been deported months ago.

Authorities said Wednesday 24-year-old Anis Amri had come to Germany in July 2015, and for six months this year was under surveillance following a tip he might try to buy weapons for a possible attack. That probe ended in September, and counterterrorism agencies last exchanged information about him in November.

His asylum application was denied six months ago, but he was not sent back to Tunisia because of problems with his documents.

Those revelations have renewed questions in Germany about how the country vets the thousands of people who have entered the country looking for asylum. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a day after the attack it would be hard to bear if an asylum seeker were responsible.

“This would be particularly sickening for the many, many Germans who work to help refugees every day and for the many people who really need our help and are making an effort to integrate in our country,” she said.

German police focused on Amri as a suspect after finding documents in the truck that was used in the attack on the crowded market, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more. The federal prosecutor’s office announced a $104,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Islamic State group said it inspired the attack through its call for people to strike members of a coalition that is fighting the group in Syria and Iraq.

In Tunisia, Amri’s father said his son had left home for Europe seven years ago, and that he had spent time in detention in Italy before making his way to Germany.

Before Amri emerged as the main suspect, police had detained a Pakistani man on suspicion of involvement in the Christmas-market attack, but he was later cleared and released.