EU Top Court Upholds Sanctions Against Russia's Rosneft

Europe's top court on Tuesday upheld European Union sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, including on its largest oil group Rosneft, in a ruling that asserts the court's jurisdiction over the bloc's foreign policy.

The EU slapped sanctions on Russia after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and stepped them up as Moscow went on to support a separatist rebellion in Ukraine's industrial east.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said, "Restrictive measures ... in response to the crisis in Ukraine against certain Russian undertakings, including Rosneft, are valid."

