Accessibility links

Languages
Middle East

Evacuations from Besieged Syrian Towns Resume After Bombing

  • VOA News

This frame grab from video provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows buses carrying opposition fighters leaving Zabadani, near Damascus, Syria, April. 19, 2017, heading toward the northern rebel-held Idlib province.

Evacuations from besieged Syrian towns resumed Wednesday after being put on hold by a bombing Saturday that killed at least 126 people.

Syrian state media and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carried 3,000 people from the government-held towns of Foua and Kfarya, which have been subject to siege by rebel fighters.

Other buses brought several hundred people from the rebel-held areas of Madaya and Zabadani where pro-government forces are responsible for sieges.

The transfers are being done as part of an agreement reached last month.

Saturday's bombing in Rashideen hit a convoy of buses that was transporting people from pro-government areas, and most of those killed were evacuees.

The U.N. Security Council condemned the attack in a statement Tuesday, calling it "barbaric and cowardly."

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG