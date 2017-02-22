Accessibility links

Languages
Asia

Ex-Hong Kong Leader Sentenced on Corruption Charges

  • VOA News
Donald Tsang, center, former leader of Hong Kong, is escorted in a prison bus leaving the high court after sentencing and mitigation after his conviction last week for misconduct in public office, in Hong Kong, Feb. 20, 2017.

Donald Tsang, center, former leader of Hong Kong, is escorted in a prison bus leaving the high court after sentencing and mitigation after his conviction last week for misconduct in public office, in Hong Kong, Feb. 20, 2017.

A Hong Kong court has sentenced Donald Tsang, the Chinese territory's former chief executive, to 20 months in prison on charges of official misconduct.

The 72-year-old Tsang was found guilty last week for failing to disclose his negotiations to lease a luxury apartment from a major investor in a communications company seeking a digital broadcasting license from the government.

"Never in my judicial career have I seen a man fallen from such a height," said High Court judge Andrew Chan when he delivered Tsang's sentence Wednesday.

The conviction sullies a long and otherwise distinguished public service career for Tsang, who led Hong Kong from 2005 to 2012. He is the highest-ranking official to be convicted of a crime in Hong Kong history. He faces a retrial in September on a separate bribery charge; jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision in that case.

The territory, with a reputation of clean governance, has been shaken over a string of public corruption cases in recent years.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG