Explosion Hits Bus Convoy of Syrian Evacuees

Several Syrians have been reported killed and some others wounded in an explosion Saturday on a bus convoy carrying thousands of evacuees.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast hit the convoy of mostly Shi'ite residents. The group was traveling to Aleppo from two villages, Fuaa and Kafraya, after they had reached an evacuation deal to leave their homes.

Syrian state TV reported an unknown number of people killed and wounded in the blast in the town of Rashidin. British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion was caused by a car bomb.

Thousands of Syrians fleeing four besieged towns had been stuck on the road in the outskirts of Aleppo a full day after leaving their homes.

Their passage had been blocked by rebel forces who say the terms of the evacuation deal brokered by Iran and Qatar late last month were not observed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.