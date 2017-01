A Syrian monitor says a car bomb in a town near the Turkish border has killed at least 19 people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion happened Saturday in a busy marketplace in the rebel-held town of Azaz.

Officials say the death toll is likely to rise.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that comes as a cease-fire is being observed across most of the country.

Azaz is in Syria's Aleppo province.