Explosion Near Airport Rocks Damascus

Syrian opposition activists and a monitor say a large explosion has rocked the Syrian capital, followed by a fire near the Damascus airport.



The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdurrahman, said the explosion early Thursday was heard across the capital, jolting residents awake. He says the explosion is reported to have occurred near the Damascus airport road.



Other activists’ networks also reported the dawn explosion, but the source was unclear.



Activist-operated Diary of a Mortar, which reports from Damascus, says the explosion near the airport road was followed by flames rising above the area. A pro-government site, Damascus Now, says the explosion was near the city’s Seventh Bridge, which leads to the airport road.