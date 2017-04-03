10 Dead in Explosion at St. Petersburg Metro

Russian authorities say at least 10 people have been killed and 50 others injured in at least one explosion in a metro station in the city of St. Petersburg.

Russian media reported that the blast took place at the Sennaya Square metro station in the city's center.

All metro stations in Russia's second largest city have been shut down

The cause of the blast has not yet been determined but Russian President Vladimir Putin said investigators are considering all possibilities, including terrorism.

"The reasons are yet unclear so it’s early to talk about them. The investigation will tell. But, obviously, we always consider all options: grassroots and criminal, first and foremost, acts of terrorism," he said.

Putin arrived in St. Petersburg on Monday to speak at an annual media forum sponsored by a Kremlin-backed political movement.