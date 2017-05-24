Explosions Hit Jakarta Bus Terminal

Explosions were reported near a bus terminal in Indonesia's capital city, police said Wednesday.

"There were two blasts at around 9:00 pm (1400 GMT), close to each other, there are three victims," East Jakarta police chief Andry Wibowo told TV station MetroTV, without saying whether the victims had been killed or injured. "From the damage I can see the explosions were pretty big."

The explosions occurred near Kampung Melayu terminal in eastern Jakarta.

Video footage shows smoke rising from the scene and large numbers of police officers, some carrying casualties away from the scene. The area has been cordoned off.