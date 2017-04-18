US 'Facebook' Killer Shots Self Following Police Chase

A nationwide manhunt in the U.S. came to an end Tuesday when a man accused of posting a murder video on Facebook shot himself after a short police chase, authorities said.

Steve Stephens allegedly shot and killed seventy-four year-old Robert Godwin in Cleveland, Ohio, on Easter Sunday, before uploading a video of the murder on Facebook and going on the run from police.

Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter officers had spotted Stephens in Erie County Tuesday morning.

“After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself," police said.

Stephens was placed on the FBI’s most wanted list and attracted a $50,000 bounty for information leading to his arrest.

Stephens allegedly filmed himself committing the murder and published the video on Facebook along with another video in which he claims to have previously murdered an additional 13 people.

Police investigating Stephens, though, say they have found no evidence indicating he actually killed the 13 other people.

In an interview with CNN, Stephens’ mother said he told her he shot the man because he was “mad with his girlfriend.”

Police said the victim was a former foundry worker and had 10 children. He was picking up aluminum cans on the side of the road when Stephens allegedly drove up and shot him.



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday the company would do all it can to "prevent tragedies like this from happening again."

Speaking at an annual Facebook software conference, Zuckerberg also expressed condolences for Godwin’s family and friends.