Factbox: Ebola Virus Outbreaks in Africa

Democratic Republic of Congo Ebola Outbreak

On May 13, the World Health Organization declared an Ebola outbreak in Bas-Uele province, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, after a person tested positive for the Ebola virus.

The last Ebola outbreak in Congo happened in 2014 and killed more than 40 people.

In 2013, an Ebola crisis began in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

Congo's outbreaks have all been in areas not linked to the West African cases.

2013-16 Western Africa Ebola Outbreak

Where: Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone

Began: December 2013

Ended*: March 2016

* WHO declared the outbreak in West Africa a public health emergency in August 2014. It declared the end of the transmission of Ebola in Guinea in December 2015, Liberia in January 2016 and in Sierra Leone in March 2016.

Even after the last transmission, WHO warned the countries were still at risk of sporadic transmission of Ebola because of the presence of the virus in some survivors.

WHO noted flare-ups of Ebola cases in Guinea in March 2016 and Liberia in June 2016.

2013-16 West Africa Ebola Outbreak, Death Tolls*

Guinea 3,814 cases 2,544 deaths

Liberia 10,678 cases 4,810 deaths

Sierra Leone 14,124 cases 3,956 deaths

Total 28,616 cases 11,310 deaths

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

* The 2013-16 West Africa Ebola outbreak was the largest in history.

Ebola Symptoms

Symptoms of the virus may include:

Fever

Severe headache

Muscle pain

Weakness

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Abdominal (stomach) pain

Unexplained hemorrhage (bleeding or bruising)

* Symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 21 days after exposure to Ebola, but the average is eight to 10 days.

Prevention

Avoid areas of known outbreaks

Wash hands frequently

Avoid bushmeat

Take precautions and avoid direct contact with infected people

* There is no known treatment for Ebola. Symptoms of Ebola and complications are treated as they appear.