Families of Turkish Soldiers Burned by IS Search for Answers

Two days after a video purportedly showed Islamic State fighters burning two Turkish soldiers alive, families of the victims are still looking for answers.

"I saw the video. One of them is my son. I am sure of that, how would not I recognize my son? But I do not know if the video is true or not," Aydin Tash, father of Sefter Tash, a Turkish soldier who was shown in the video, told VOA's Kurdish service Saturday.

"We are so scared and waiting for good news," he said. "I went to Ankara many times for my son, I visited high-ranking places and talked to some state officials. They were waiting, too, just like us. They are hoping to have good news soon."

So-called Islamic State (IS) in Syria released a video Thursday that purportedly shows two captured Turkish soldiers being burned to death, a U.S.-based monitoring group and media sources said.

The SITE Intelligence Group, a for-profit group monitoring militants online, said the Aleppo Province of the Islamic State in Syria group released the disturbing video, which allegedly showed two Turkish army soldiers being taken from a cage, bound in chains, and then burned alive.

Turkish mainstream media did not report on the video. While there has been no official Turkish reaction to the video, authorities are quoted in local media saying the restrictions were imposed for the sake of public order.

Late last month, IS reported it had kidnapped two Turkish soldiers in northern Syria, where Turkish forces are involved in an offensive against the extremist group, and Turkish military officials said they had lost contact with two soldiers in the area.

