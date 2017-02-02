Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Famous US Groundhog to Make Annual Weather Forecast

  • VOA News
FILE - Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2016.

FILE - Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Feb. 2, 2016.

Weather-watchers across the United States are poised Tuesday to hear whether they can count on an early spring, or six more weeks of winter.

But the accuracy of this annual forecast is dubious, as the prediction is made by a groundhog.

February 2 marks Groundhog Day, when traditionally a Pennsylvania groundhog known as "Punxsutawney Phil" is expected to make an appearance above ground, near the cozy tree stump he calls home. Legend has it that if he sees his shadow -- i.e., if it is a sunny day -- North America is in for six more weeks of winter weather.

If not, spring will arrive soon.

Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous of the furry forecasters, but other U.S. states, as well as Canada, have their own groundhogs to consult. The tradition stretches back to at least 1887. Records show that Phil has predicted more winter far more often than he indicates an early spring.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG