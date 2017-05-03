FBI Chief 'Mildly Nauseous' to Think Agency had Impact on Election

FBI chief James Comey said Wednesday it makes him "mildly nauseous" to think that his agency might have had an impact in Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency last year.

Days days before the election, the FBI had reopened an investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information on her private email server while she was secretary of state.

WATCH: Comey on how his actions affected election result



Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the country's top law enforcement agency, told a Senate panel he agonized over disclosing the new investigation after months before investigators cleared her of wrongdoing. But Comey said he decided it would have been "catastrophic" to withhold the information after having assured Congress the investigation had been completed.

"It was a hard choice," he said, "but I still believe it was right."

Comey has been facing questions about what his investigators have discovered about Moscow's hacking of computers of Democratic operatives working for Trump's challenger, Clinton, and the subsequent release of emails through WikiLeaks that proved embarrassing to the Clinton campaign, and also possible collusion between Trump campaign aides and Russian interests.

WATCH: Comey on how decision on Clinton emails affected Trump



The election was six month ago, but Comey's role is still a matter of deep dispute between Clinton and Trump.

In her first extensive public remarks about the outcome of the election, Clinton on Tuesday partly blamed her loss on Comey. Clinton said she was on the way to winning the presidency when 11 days before the election, Comey said his agency was reopening its investigation into whether she had mishandled classified material on her private email server while she was the country's top diplomat.

Months before, Comey said no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton, even though she had been "extremely careless" with the emailed messages. Then, even closer to the election, Comey said nothing new had been uncovered.

“A combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” she said. “And the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling and persuasive.”

Trump, in Twitter comments Wednesday, offered a distinctly different view of Comey's actions, saying the FBI director "was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!" when he cleared her of any wrongdoing in July last year.

Trump has largely dismissed FBI and congressional investigations into the U.S. intelligence community's finding that Moscow interfered to help him win.

"The phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election," he said in a tweet. "Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?"



​The FBI and congressional investigators have focused some of their attention on links between Trump's first national security adviser, retired Army General Michael Flynn, and Russia.



Flynn accepted more than $30,000 to attend a 2015 dinner in Moscow celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Kremlin-controlled RT television network, sitting next to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and more than $500,000 to represent Turkey.

But Flynn lasted just 24 days on the job as Trump's national security adviser at the start of his presidency, with the president ousting Flynn after it was learned that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and others about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to Washington in the weeks before Trump assumed power.

The Defense Department inspector general's office has opened an investigation into whether Flynn sought any permission, as he was specifically told to do when he retired from the military, to accept the payments from foreign governments.



The White House has said that in naming Flynn to the top White House security post, it relied on a security clearance he was given in 2016 by the Barack Obama administration.