Fears Grow of IS Threat in Turkey After New Year's Attack

Turkey is still reeling from the deadly New Year's shooting at an Istanbul nightclub, in which 39 people were killed. Far from bringing the country together, the attack has further deepened national divisions. With the gunman still on the loose, fears are growing about the threat so-called Islamic State poses to Turkey. The threat comes from within and abroad.

Rather than uniting the country in grief, the shooting appeared to only deepen societal divisions, Posts were placed on social media in support of the incident, denigrating the revelers as decadent and anti-Islamic and therefore getting what they deserved. One theologian declared the attack was a message that “Turkey is not the old Turkey, and that the pious will bring all others to their knees.”

Political columnist Semih Idiz of Turkey’s Al Monitor website says the attack has exacerbated worrying tensions.

"There were those who gloated over this attack and who seem to celebrate it, rather than mark the tragedy that happened in front of them," said Idiz. "This all goes back to this post-modern civil war that has been going on between Islamist and secularists, between the ultra-conservative nationalists and the more pro-European elements. And we have a government that hasn't really helped in overcoming divisions, in fact at times, the approach of the government and the president is divisive rather than unifying."

Officials say steps are being taken against what it called divisive social media posts. Critics say the Islamic-rooted government and president ignored the threat of jihadist groups, because Ankara saw them as effective in fighting the Syrian regime, which Turkey was committed to bringing down.

The government has said very little about the nightclub attack. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected criticism his government has failed to crack down on IS, saying, "No one in the world fights Islamic State more than Turkey."

Haldun Solmazturk, who heads the Ankara-based research group 21st Century Turkey Institute, says the country is now facing an unprecedented danger from Islamic State.

"There is a strong power base within Turkish society; millions share their ideology," said Solmazturk. "There are some polls, for example, one run by Pew research institution of the United States, indicate about 8 percent of Turkish society is sympathetic to IS's cause. This would make up about 6 million Turkish people. And I see how radical certain groups within Turkish society are becoming. I watch it day to day in business, watching TV stations, listening to radio, it's all around."

The government has promised a crackdown on so-called Islamic State within the country, and dozens of people have been detained, although the gunman who carried out the attack remains at large. Analyst Sinan Ulgen, a visiting scholar of the Carnegie Institute in Europe, says the crackdown is flawed.

"Turkey does have experience in articulating and implementing counterterrorism strategies; but, where it has not really led or displayed a lot of progress is on the accompanying aspect of counter-radicalization," said Ulgen. "And the experience of many other countries in the world that are trying to stave off the threat of Islamic extremism, is that these two strategies need to go hand in hand."

Ankara could be in a race against time, with the Turkish military stepping up its campaign against Islamic State in Syria and the jihadists calling on its Turkish supporters to target Turkey.