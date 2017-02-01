February 1, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Shaolin martial arts student practices on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan.
A boy hides in a suitcase at the Divisoria market in Manila, the Philippines.
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, perform a ritual by burning dried cow dung cakes in earthen pots at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India.
Barber Ramadan Edwan performs a technique that utilizes fire to straighten his client's hair, in the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip.
