February 16, 2017

This handout picture provided by Oliver Watson of http://ownzproductions.wixsite.com/home shows flames from the wildfire on Worsleys Road in Christchurch, New Zealand, before sunrise.
Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington, D.C.
A farmer attends to his vegetable farm that is covered with frost in Atok, Benguet, north of Manila, the Philippines.
Baby gorilla relaxes on her mother Kibara at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany.
