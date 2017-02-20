Accessibility links

February 20, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A demonstrator places flowers at the monument of the so-called &quot;Nebesna Sotnya&quot; (Heavenly Hundred), the anti-government protesters killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests in 2014, during a rally commemorating the third anniversary of protests, in central Kyiv.
A tourist reads the inscriptions carved on the walls of the Jefferson Memorial as the early morning sun flares through the columns during the Presidents Day holiday in Washington, D.C.
Dhammakaya temple Buddhist monks scuffle with police after they defied police orders to leave the temple grounds to enable police to seek out their former abbot in Pathum Thani, Thailand.
A Syrian woman sits with injured children at a hospital following a reported strike by government forces in the rebel-held distric of Barzah, on the north-eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
