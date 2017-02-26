Accessibility links

February 26, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul.
1

Syrian men and Civil Defense volunteers, also known as the White Helmets, extinguish fire following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
2

An honour guard waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia&#39;s King Salman at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
3

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
4

