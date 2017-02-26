February 26, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul.
Syrian men and Civil Defense volunteers, also known as the White Helmets, extinguish fire following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.
An honour guard waits for the arrival of Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders descend from a slope while holding lit torches and flashlights in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
