An internally displaced Afghan child cries as he gets stuck in waist-deep snow outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul.
People sit at a table on stage and look towards the hologram of hard-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, as he speaks to supporters who are gathered in Saint-Denis, near Paris.
A woman holds an iguana perched on her head at a gathering of a reptile club during a car-free day in central Jakarta, Indonesia February 5, 2017.
A man takes pictures of an artistic light installation in the Brussels' canal district during the Bright Brussels Festival, Belgium, Feb. 4, 2017.
