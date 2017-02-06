February 6, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip. Israel struck a number of Hamas positions in Gaza after a "projectile" fired from the Palestinian enclave crashed in a border area, the Israeli army said.
Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp in southern Athens, Greece, during a visit by Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas.
Team Police de Quebec competes during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, Canada, Feb. 5, 2017.
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 62 round royal gun salute from the Gun Wharf outside the Tower of London to mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne in London.
