FBI Restores 9/11 Photos That Vanished From Website Because of Glitch

  • Associated Press
This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. This photo and others disappeared from the FBI website for a time because of a technical glitch. A bureau spokeswoman said she didn't know how long the photos weren't visible.

WASHINGTON — 

More than two dozen photos of the Pentagon taken after a plane crashed into it on September 11, 2001, have reappeared in recent days on the FBI's website six years after they were first made public. The posting misled some to believe the photos from 9/11 had never before been seen.

FBI spokeswoman Jillian Stickels told The Associated Press on Friday that the 27 photos were first posted online in 2011, but disappeared from the site because of a technical glitch. They were restored to public view once the FBI was alerted they were missing. Stickels didn't know how long they weren't visible.

This undated photo provided by the FBI shows damage to the Pentagon caused during the 9/11 attacks. This was one of 27 photos that were posted to the FBI website in 2011 but disappeared recently because of a technical glitch.

Several media outlets reported Thursday and Friday that the photos were previously unseen.

The photos show plane debris, damage to the building and FBI teams on the site.

