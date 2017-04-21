Fighter Pilot From USS Vinson Ejects; Jet Crashes in Western Pacific

A pilot from the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, which is sailing toward the Korean Peninsula, ejected safely from a fighter jet, the U.S. Pacific Command said Friday.

Navy officials said the pilot of the single-seat jet was conducting "routine flight operations" over the Celebes Sea before he ejected. The plane then crashed. The cause was not given. The Navy's Seventh Fleet said the incident was under investigation.

The pilot was reported to have no apparent injuries.

The Vinson is expected to arrive in the region of the Korean Peninsula next week as it makes its way north from Singapore. The supercarrier is being sent to respond to tensions over North Korean military provocations.