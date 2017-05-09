Fireworks Blast Kills 14 in Central Mexico

An explosion in a house where fireworks were stored killed 14 people and injured more than 20 in central Mexico's Puebla state, authorities said Tuesday.

Eleven of those killed were children.

Pictures from the scene showed smoldering remains of the home, with weeping relatives holding each other.

Officials say one of the fireworks set off during a religious procession Monday night flew into the house, setting off a stash of fireworks stored there for another upcoming celebration next week.

A senior Puebla state official says authorities do their best to regulate where and how dangerous fireworks are stored, but said they cannot be everywhere at once, especially in rural towns.

Fireworks are a big part of Mexican celebrations, and deadly accidents are not uncommon.

A blast in December at a fireworks market outside Mexico City killed at least 35 people and destroyed the entire market.