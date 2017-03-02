First Lady Reads to Children in New York Hospital

U.S. first lady Melania Trump read to a group of children at a New York hospital Thursday to celebrate National Read Across America Day.

In one of her first outings in a traditional first lady role, Trump read to children at the pediatrics ward from the Dr. Seuss favorite, Oh, the Places You'll Go!

She told the children, "I came here to encourage everyone to read and to just think about the books and what you want to achieve in life."

Trump also brought a box full of children's books by American author Theodor Geisel, who is better known as Dr. Seuss, to leave for the children.

"Dr. Seuss has brought so much joy, laughter and enchantment into children's lives all around the globe for generations," she said. "Through his captivating rhymes, Dr. Seuss has delighted and inspired children while teaching them to read, to dream and to care."

Melania Trump is living in New York while her son finishes school, rather than joining her husband at the White House in Washington, D.C.