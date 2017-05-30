Floods, Mudslides Kill 180 in Sri Lanka

Search and rescue teams in southwestern Sri Lanka worked Monday to locate and evacuate people affected by days of floods and mudslides from monsoon rains that have killed 180 people.

The country's Disaster Management Center said more than 100 people were missing, and that about 75,000 people had taken shelter in relief camps set up in the south and west.

It added that floodwaters were retreating in the worst-hit areas, but that the need for immediate humanitarian relief supplies remained high.

The military has used aircraft, boats and troops on the ground to try to reach those in need of help. In all, the flooding has affected more than 550,000 people.