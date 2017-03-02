Pulse Nightclub Gunman's Wife Freed to Await Trial

The wife of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen will be allowed to go free from jail ahead of her trial on charge of aiding terrorism.

A California judge ruled Wednesday that Noor Salman, 31, was not dangerous and had no connections to the Islamic State group or extremist views.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu also said there was no evidence that Salman was a flight risk, but Salman will wear an electronic monitor around her ankle while she awaits trial in Northern California. The trial date has not been set.

Salman left Orlando to live with her family in California after the June 12, 2016, attack.

Salman is pleading not guilty to aiding and abetting her husband in the Orlando shootings. Prosecutors want to know whether she knew Mateen was planning the attack.

Salman told The New York Times last year that she was not aware of her husband's plans. She also told authorities her husband was secretive and physically abusive.

On June 12, 2016, Mateen opened fire in the Pulse nightclub, which was popular with gay patrons. He killed 49 people and wounded at least 50 others before being shot to death by police. His attack is believed to have been inspired by IS extremists.