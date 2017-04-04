2 Florida Men Plead Guilty to Providing Support to IS

Two Florida men pleaded guilty Tuesday of conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Dayne Christian, also known as Shakur, and Darren Jackson, who used the name Daoud, were arrested last year while driving a co-defendant, Gregory Hubbard, often called Jibreel, to the Miami airport, where he planned to fly to Germany and from there travel to Turkey and Syria to join Islamic State.

Christian, 32, and Jackson, 51, also both provided firearms and instruction to Hubbard so that he could practice shooting prior to his departure.

The two men face a maximum sentence of 20 years each for the conspiracy plea, and Christian may face an extra 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.