Reports: Flynn to Invoke 5th Amendment, Declines Senate Subpoena

U.S. media reports say former national security advisor Michael Flynn will invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and decline to cooperate with a Senate subpoena to hand over documents related to the probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation.

Flynn had previously sought immunity.

The Senate committee probe is one of several ongoing inquiries into possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign with Moscow interests to help him win the election.

Trump fired Flynn in February from his key White House posting after it emerged that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to Washington in the weeks before Trump assumed power in late January.

The New York Times said in a report last week that the new Trump administration named Flynn as national security adviser even though Flynn told the president-elect's transition team weeks before the January 20 inauguration that he was under federal investigation for secretly working during the presidential campaign as a paid lobbyist for Turkish interests in the United States. Flynn was paid more than $500,000.