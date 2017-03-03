Former Haitian President Preval Dies

Former Haitian President Rene Preval died Friday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to Haitian media reports. He was 74.

Preval served two terms as president, once from 1996-2001, and again between 2006 and 2011. He is the first Haitian president to serve two full terms without being arrested, exiled or killed.

Before becoming president, Preval worked in humanitarian aid and went to college in Belgium to study agronomy.

He lived in New York for several years in the 1970s, before returning to Haiti to work with the National Institute for Mineral Resources.

Before becoming president, Preval served as prime minister under President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haiti’s first democratically-elected president.

He leaves behind a wife, three children and two grandchildren.