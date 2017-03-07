Former Panama Dictator Noriega Has Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor

Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has undergone surgery to remove a brain tumor.

His daughter Thays Noriega said Tuesday her father was out of surgery and in intensive care at a Panama City hospital.

Noriega, who had been imprisoned for corruption and killing opponents during his 1983-89 regime, was released to a house arrest to prepare for the surgery.

The 83-year-old will remain under house arrest until late April when officials will decide if he should return to prison.

Noriega was ousted from power by a U.S. invasion in 1989 and was imprisoned in the United States on drug offenses. He then was jailed in France for money laundering and was returned to Panama in 2011 for further imprisonment.