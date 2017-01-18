Former President George HW Bush Hospitalized

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush is being treated in a hospital in Houston, Texas, according to a family spokesman.

Spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush, America's 41st president, was admitted last weekend for shortness of breath. McGrath said Bush "has responded very well to treatment" and expressed hope he soon would be released.

The 92-year-old former president has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or wheelchair to move about. He was hospitalized twice in 2014, once for pneumonia and again for shortness of breath. Bush also was hospitalized in the northeastern state of Maine in 2015 after breaking a bone in his neck at his summer home.

He served as vice president during Ronald Reagan's two terms as president before serving as president from 1989 to 1993.

The elder Bush is the father of former President George W. Bush and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

The office of the former president announced earlier in January that he and his wife, Barbara, would not attend Donald Trump's presidential inauguration Friday due to his age and health.







