Former UN Chief Ban Not Running for South Korea President

FILE - Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea.

Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Wednesday he will not run for president of South Korea.

Ban had generated interest as a top candidate to succeed Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in December over a corruption scandal, but his support in opinion polls has been falling.

He told reporters Wednesday he was disappointed by the country's political establishment.

"I have decided to give up the pure intention of trying to lead political change and accomplish national reconciliation," he said.

Ban served for two years as South Korea's foreign minister before leading the U.N. for a decade.

A court is considering Park's impeachment, and if it upholds the decision, then a presidential election for her replacement would come two months later.

