Former US President George H.W. Bush Recovers From Pneumonia

Doctors said Monday that the health of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who is suffering from bacterial pneumonia, is improving and that he has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a Houston hospital.

"He still has a fair amount of coughing," Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist, said at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, where the 92-year-old Bush has been hospitalized. Doerr said the 41st president still needs breathing medication and antibiotics, but that "everything is progressing."

The doctor said Bush could be released from the hospital in several days if he continues to get better.

Another doctor, Amy Mynderse, said Bush's 91-year-old wife, Barbara Bush, who had been treated in recent days at the same hospital for viral bronchitis, had recovered and was discharged Monday. She was to return later in the day to be at her husband's side. The two have been married for 72 years.