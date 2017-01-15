France Holds Middle East Peace Conference

France is hosting an international conference to promote a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East.



"Our collective responsibility is to bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the negotiating table," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault at the opening of the conference Sunday." We know it is difficult, but is there an alternative?"



Delegates from more than 70 countries are attending the Paris meeting to state their opposition to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.



Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives are attending the meeting.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Paris meeting is "futile" and rigged."



Last month, the United States took the historic step of abstaining from a vote in the U.N. Security Council condemning Israel for its settlements in Palestinian territory. In past years on similar resolutions, the United States has used its veto, as a permanent member of the Security Council, to kill the measures.



The move was seen as a decision by the White House to make a statement on its position regarding the Middle East as the Obama administration winds down its eight years in office.





The Palestinians have long argued that Jewish settlements in areas they want as part of a future state are illegal and a major impediment to a final peace settlement.



Israel insists Jews have a biblical right to those lands seized in the 1967 war. It says Palestinian refusal to recognize Israel's right to exist is the major roadblock to peace.



More than 500,000 Israelis live in East Jerusalem and the West Bank in settlements that most world governments view as illegal. The Obama administration has called them "illegitimate."