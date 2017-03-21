French Minister Under Investigation for Hiring Daughters

The French government opened an investigation Tuesday into allegations that Interior Minister Bruno le Roux hired his daughters for 24 parliamentary contracts.

The girls were still in high school when the first of the contracts began, and she continued working for him throughout their university studies, but reports claim that the daughters did not do all of the work for which they were paid.

The French financial prosecutor's office, the agency charged with fighting corruption and financial and tax wrongdoing, said in a statement that it will lead the investigation.

Le Roux has denied any wrongdoing, and told the TMC channel, who first filed this report, that his daughters worked on those contracts during their summer holidays.

The report claims that the daughters earned a total of $59,000 between 2009 and 2016. French lawmakers are allowed to hire family members as aides, provided they do tangible work.

The scandal echoes one of presidential candidate Francois Fillon, who has seen his voter base diminish since allegations surfaced that he hired his wife and paid her for work she did not do.