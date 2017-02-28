French Presidential Address Interrupted by Police Gunfire

French authorities say two people were shot Tuesday during an address by President Francois Hollande, when a gun belonging to a police sniper accidentally discharged.

Early reports described both victims with minor injuries.

Hollande was inaugurating a new high-speed rail line in the southwestern village of Villognon when gunshots caused him to briefly stop his remarks.

Several local reports said the injured included the soldier with a faulty weapon. He and a nearby waiter are said to have sustained injuries when the safety catch on the sniper's weapon failed.

No other details were immediately available.