French Presidential Address Interrupted by Police Gunfire

  • VOA News
French President Francois Hollande attends the inauguration of the new Sud Europe Atlantique (South Europe Atlantic) high-speed rail line, linking Tours and Bordeaux, on Feb. 28, 2017, in Villognon, central France.

French authorities say two people were shot Tuesday during an address by President Francois Hollande, when a gun belonging to a police sniper accidentally discharged.

Early reports described both victims with minor injuries.

Hollande was inaugurating a new high-speed rail line in the southwestern village of Villognon when gunshots caused him to briefly stop his remarks.

Several local reports said the injured included the soldier with a faulty weapon. He and a nearby waiter are said to have sustained injuries when the safety catch on the sniper's weapon failed.

No other details were immediately available.

