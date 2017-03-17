Accessibility links

Languages
Europe

French School Shooting: 2 Friends of Suspect Arrested

  • Associated Press
High school students enter the Alexis de Tocqueville school in Grasse, southern France, the day after a 16-year-old student opened fire, wounding three other students and the principal, March 17, 2017.

High school students enter the Alexis de Tocqueville school in Grasse, southern France, the day after a 16-year-old student opened fire, wounding three other students and the principal, March 17, 2017.

PARIS — 

A local police official says investigators were interviewing two friends of the 16-year-old student who shot at three students and the principal at a high school in the southern French town of Grasse.

One young man was arrested overnight and his twin brother was arrested Friday. Both were said to be close to the suspect, the official said.

The official spoke anonymously because he was not allowed to provide information on an ongoing investigation.

Grasse prosecutor Fabienne Atzori said Thursday the motivation of the suspect stemmed from bad relations with his peers and there was no reason to suspect the shootings were terrorism-related.

Students on Friday went back to school, where psychological support was being offered.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG