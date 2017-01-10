Gabon Reshuffles Cabinet, Replaces Oil Minister

OPEC-member Gabon has replaced three ministers, including the oil minister, the government said in a statement late on Monday.

The former French colony's 220,000-barrel-per-day oil sector has long been dominated by French firm Total but U.S., Chinese and British firms have made inroads into the central African country.

Pascal Houangni Ambourouet will replace Etienne Dieudonne Ngoubou, who defended the government's interests during a year-long spat with British-based Tullow over an oilfield stake.

Noel Mboumba was named economy minister and Edgar Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou is the new budget minister.