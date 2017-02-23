Accessibility links

Languages
Africa

Gambia Arrests Former Spy Chief, Eight Others

  • VOA News
FILE - In this image taken from TV, Gambia's longtime leader, Yahya Jammeh, is seen giving a brief statement that he'll step down from office, in Banjul, Jan. 21, 2017. The new government says Jammeh, now in exile, left state coffers virtually empty.

FILE - In this image taken from TV, Gambia's longtime leader, Yahya Jammeh, is seen giving a brief statement that he'll step down from office, in Banjul, Jan. 21, 2017. The new government says Jammeh, now in exile, left state coffers virtually empty.

See comments

Authorities in Gambia have arrested the former head of the National Intelligence Agency, which has been accused of systemic human rights abuses while it was under the control of ousted former President Yahya Jammeh.

Officials said Yankuba Badjie and eight other NIA employees were arrested Monday. No specific charges were listed.

Jammeh, Gambia's ruler since 1994, when he took power in a coup, formed the intelligence agency, which became notorious for alleged intimidation, torture and killings of government opponents.

Jammeh lost a bid for another term in power in an election in December. He refused to step down, but pressure from Gambia's neighbors and others persuaded him to leave Banjul last month and go into exile.

FILE - Gambian President Adama Barrow is seen during a news conference in his residence in Banjul, Jan. 28, 2017. He has promised a truth commission and investigations into alleged human rights violations carried out under his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh.

FILE - Gambian President Adama Barrow is seen during a news conference in his residence in Banjul, Jan. 28, 2017. He has promised a truth commission and investigations into alleged human rights violations carried out under his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh.

The small West African nation's new president, Adama Barrow, has promised a truth commission and investigations into alleged human rights violations carried out under Jammeh, as well as the release of political prisoners. He stripped the intelligence agency of its powers and renamed it the State Intelligence Services after taking office.

This week's arrests were the first since international pressure forced Jammeh to flee to Equatorial Guinea. Since then, the new government has been slowly uncovering the conditions Jammeh left behind.

A government report out this week said the former president and his allies had "destroyed" Gambia's economy.

Revenue collected by the country's telecommunications company, Gamtel, were diverted to an account at the Central Bank controlled by Jammeh beginning in 2014, according to an investigation by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the Associated Press reported. The account accumulated more than $5.4 million, all of which was withdrawn at some point before Jammeh left the country, AP said.

Jammeh is accused of stealing millions of dollars in his final weeks in power, and Barrow's government has said he left the state coffers virtually empty.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG