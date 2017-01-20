Gambian President Given Last Chance to Step Aside

Gambia's former president Yahya Jammeh missed Friday's noon deadline to step down as West African leaders arrived in Banjul for what some are calling a last last-ditch effort at mediation. If that fails, Senegalese troops stand ready at the border to remove Jammeh by force.

The streets of Banjul were quiet Friday. But the tension and uncertainty of the past week have been replaced with hope and determination, with some Gambians hoping that Jammeh would step down.

The presidents of Guinea and Mauritania touched down in Banjul Friday morning for one last effort at meditation.

Jammeh, who lost the December 1st election, has refused to accept defeat and has shown no signs of compromise. Earlier this week, he tried to extend his mandate with a three-month state of emergency

Speaking to VOA, Khalifa Sallah, the spokesperson for Gambia's new president, Adama Barrow, noted that the new president has been inaugurated, but Jammeh, "who is no longer president, is still trying [to] maintain himself as president by extending his mandate."

"So now, in this next 24 hours, the fate of The Gambia is to be decided," he added.

Jammeh reportedly spent Thursday dismissing what remained of his cabinet and naming himself head of all the ministries. But many of his ministers and his vice president had already abandoned him.

Regional troops are not expected to meet resistance if they advance, aside from perhaps some loyalist members of the presidential guard.

Gambia's army chief was seen dancing in the streets Thursday as crowds celebrated the inauguration of President Barrow at the Gambian embassy in Dakar.

One of Barrow's first acts as president was to order Gambian troops to stay in their barracks. The streets of downtown Banjul are free of police and soldiers.

Jammeh's administration has been accused of serious human rights abuses during his 22 years in power, including torture, disappearances and arrests of his political opponents.

The risk of facing justice either in Gambia or before an international court is one of the reasons many believe Jammeh has held on.

Barrow has been in Dakar for safety reasons since Tuesday. But it appears Gambians are ready to welcome their new leader home.