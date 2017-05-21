German Aid Worker, Afghan Security Guard Killed in Kabul

Unknown gunmen killed a German aid worker and her Afghan security guard in Kabul before taking away a Finnish woman in an apparent kidnapping.

The overnight violence took place outside a guesthouse on the Darulaman road of the capital city that houses staff of the Swedish charity, Operation Mercy, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said a third foreigner was rescued and an investigation into the incident is under way.

The nongovernmental relief organization has yet to comment on the reports.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Incidents of kidnapping for ransom in Kabul have long posed a challenge for Afghan authorities and have discouraged foreign nationals from moving freely in the city.

Score of Afghan police officers killed

Separately, Taliban insurgents have killed 20 Afghan police personnel and wounded at least a dozen more in the volatile southern province of Zabul.

Provincial Governor Bismillah Afghanmal told VOA the casualties occurred late Saturday after insurgents attacked security outposts in two districts. He added that assailants also suffered major casualties but gave no figures.

The governor said fighting was still raging in the area. Security officials have confirmed to VOA the Taliban has overrun several outposts.

The conflict zone is on the main highway linking Kabul with the southern city of Kandahar.

Local officials are reported to have made calls to Afghan television stations in a bid for attention after failing to get hold of senior authorities for help.