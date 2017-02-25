Accessibility links

German Police Shoot, Injure Man After Apparent Car Attack

  • VOA News
A car stands in front of a store, guarded by police in Heidelberg, Germany, Feb. 25, 2017. A man apparently drove a car into pedestrians in a central square in the city of Heidelberg, injuring three people, then fled and was shot after being tracked down by officers, police said.

Police in Heidelberg, Germany, shot and seriously injured a man Saturday after the man hit three people with a car.

The man drove his car into the people in a central square while they were standing in a pedestrian area. A brief stand-off ensued before police shot the man, who was believed to have been armed with a knife.

Police said that at the moment they are unclear about the man’s motives but added they don’t suspect the attack to be terrorism-related.

The man appears to have acted alone, police said, refusing to confirm local media reports he is mentally disturbed.

The incident renewed fears in Germany of an attempted repeat of a terrorist truck attack last December at a crowded Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people and injuring 50 more.

