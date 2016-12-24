Germany Searching for Possible Accomplices of Suspected Berlin Attacker

Germany is searching for possible accomplices of the suspected Berlin truck attacker, a day after he was killed in a shoot-out with Italian police in Milan.

As most of the country was preparing to celebrate Christmas Eve Saturday, German authorities said hundreds of investigators will be working on the probe throughout the holiday season.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin Friday, Chief Federal Prosecutor Peter Frank said Investigators are trying to determine if 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri received help from a network of supporters.

Frank said fingerprints confirmed Amri carried out the attack that killed 12 people and wounded 56 others last Monday. But he said the investigation is far from over.

"It's very important for us now to find out whether there was a network of supporters and accomplices, whether there were confidants who helped the sought person to prepare and conduct the attack and to escape," Frank said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated the investigation would focus on possible conspirators.

Amri is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revelers at a Berlin Christmas market in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

An IS-linked video released Friday purportedly showed Amri calling for more attacks in Europe.

The video released by Amaq, the news agency linked to IS, has not been independently authenticated, but material previously released by Amaq has been credible.

Earlier Friday, German police arrested two brothers from Kosovo suspected of planning an attack on a shopping mall in Oberhausen, in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

It was not clear if the men were connected with the Berlin attack.