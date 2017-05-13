Accessibility links

Global Cyberattack in Brief: Ransomware Attack, How Does It Work, How to Prevent It

In what is believed to be the largest attack of its kind ever recorded, a cyberextortion attack struck in dozens of countries Friday, locking up computers and holding users’ files for ransom at dozens of hospitals, companies and government agencies.

Massive Cyberattack Hits Organizations Around Globe -- An aggressive wave of cyberattacks has hit companies and public institutions around the globe, causing international havoc and bringing many services to a standstill. The cyberextortion attempt appeared to use stolen software developed by a U.S. spy agency.

What You Need to Know About Ransomware -- What is ransomware? How does it infect your computer? How is the U.S. government's National Security Agency involved? How to keep your computer safe.

Attackers using 'ransomware' encrypt files on mobile devices or PCs and lock out their users until they comply with a demand to pay ransom. (T. Benson / VOA)

Global Cyberattack Fuels Concern About US Vulnerability Disclosures -- A global cyberattack on Friday renewed concerns about whether the U.S. National Security Agency and other countries' intelligence services too often horde software vulnerabilities for offensive purposes, rather than quickly alerting technology companies to such flaws.

Companies Affected by Global Cyber Attack -- A global cyber attack on Friday affected British hospitals, government agencies and companies, such as FedEx Corp., Telefonica SA, Portugal Telecom and Telefonica Argentina, in 99 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan the top targets.

Don't Click: What Is the 'Ransomware' WannaCry Worm? -- What is so special about WannaCry?

