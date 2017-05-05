Guatemalan Volcano Spewing Ash, New Lava Flows

A volcano in the south of Guatemala was spewing hot ash high into the sky Friday, threatening nearby villages, according to local authorities.

Guatemala's volcanic monitor, Insivumeh, said the Fuego volcano was spitting thick columns of black ash more than 5,000 meters into the air, some of which traveled more than 20 kilometers. It said the ash was accompanied by loud explosions and new lava flows.

Three hundred people were evacuated as a precaution from the village of Panimache, the French news agency AFP reported. Falling ash forced the suspension of classes in 10 schools in the southern Escuintla district.

The Fuego volcano is about 30 kilometers southwest of the country's capital, Guatemala City.

The volcano has already spewed ash several times this year. The last major eruption was in 2015. At that time, the volcano's activity forced the closure of the capital's main airport.