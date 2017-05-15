Gunmen Attack, Rob Journalists in Mexico's Guerrero State

About 100 armed men attacked a group of journalists and robbed them of their equipment in the troubled southern state of Guerrero, Mexican authorities and media reports said Sunday.

La Jornada newspaper said two of its employees were among the seven accosted while covering a security operation in San Miguel Totolapan on Saturday.

They were traveling in two SUVs when they were intercepted by the gunmen and relieved of cameras, cellphones, personal effects and one of the vehicles.

The attackers roughed up some of the journalists and threatened to burn them and the SUVs before letting them leave in the second vehicle, La Jornada reported.

Mexico is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with at least 40 killed due to their work since 1992 according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The federal Attorney General's Office said in a statement that its Crimes Against Freedom of Expression division has opened an investigation into Saturday's incident, which took place on the highway between Ciudad Altamirano and Iguala.

Guerrero state has been a hotspot of drug cartel violence in recent years. Iguala is the city where 43 teachers' college students disappeared in 2014 after being detained by local police.