Health Care Ranks Near Top of CEO Pay Trends, Again

  • Associated Press
Dr. Kita S. Curry - President/CEO Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services seen at the 2017 Erasing the Stigma Leadership Awards on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Pay checks have remained healthy for executives in the health care industry. A year after earning the highest compensation of any industry, health care remained close to the top in 2016. The typical CEO in the industry made $12.9 million, just a touch below their counterparts in industrial goods. A look at the top and bottom-paid CEOs last year, by industry, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

Top paid:

1. Industrial goods, median compensation of $13.2 million, up 6 percent from a year earlier.

2. Health care, $12.9 million, up 6 percent.

3. Consumer goods, $12.5 million, up 12 percent.

Bottom paid:

1. Utilities, $9.7 million, up 10 percent.

2. Financials, $10.7 million, up 3 percent.

3. Services, $11.1 million, up 4 percent.

