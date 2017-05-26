Hillary Clinton Calls on Graduates to Fight for "Truth and Reason'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called on graduates to fight for "truth and reason" Friday during a commencement address at her alma mater.

"Don't be afraid of your ambition, of your dreams, or even your anger," she told Wellesley College's class of 2017. "Those are powerful forces, but harness them to make a difference in the world."

This was Clinton's third address at a Wellesley commencement. She also addressed graduates in 1992 as first lady and as a student speaker at her own commencement. Friday's appearance was largely seen as another step in the former democratic presidential nominee's return to the public eye.

“You, you may have heard that things didn’t exactly go the way I planned, but you know what, I’m doing okay," she said, joking about how long walks in the woods and wine have helped her through the past few months.

Clinton quickly moved on and criticized the administration of her former opponent, President Trump.

“Look at the budget that was just proposed in Washington. It is an attack of unimaginable cruelty in the most vulnerable among us," she said. "Let’s call it what it is—it’s a con."

Earlier this month, Clinton introduced her new political action committee, which she said she hopes will encourage people to get involved and even run for office.

Her new PAC, called "Onward Together", a continuation of her campaign theme "Stronger Together", will use Clinton's fundraising skills to provide support for groups that support Democrats.