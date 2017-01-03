State Department Releases More Clinton Emails

The U.S. State Department has released another 1,031 emails sent or received by Hillary Clinton in her official capacity during her tenure as Secretary of State.

The agency was ordered by a federal court to process 1,850 pages of material received from the FBI by Tuesday. The released emails were part of those documents.

Many of the documents are “near duplicates” of documents Clinton provided to the State Department in 2014 and have already been made public, State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

A “near duplicate,” according to the agency, would include emails identical to previously released chains that were forwarded from Clinton to aides with the note "Please print," for example.

Clinton deleted about 30,000 emails from the private server she used while secretary of state, saying they were not work related, before turning over thousands more to the government. But during its investigation, the FBI recovered some additional emails that could be relevant to the Freedom of Information Act request that has been driving the release.